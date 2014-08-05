FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ASIA GRAPHICS-Japan stocks trail in Asia; Indonesia, India lead gainers
#Financials
August 5, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

ASIA GRAPHICS-Japan stocks trail in Asia; Indonesia, India lead gainers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks trail Asia on price performance in dollar terms so far this year, while Indonesia and India lead the gainers.

Track their performance through the following charts:

Asian markets performance: (link.reuters.com/wax52w)

Asian markets valuations: (link.reuters.com/xax52w)

Asian markets-Analyst Revision scores - (link.reuters.com/zax52w)

For related news:

BOJ to keep upbeat economic view, debate export weakness

Japan economy probably shrank in Q2 for first time in nearly 2 yrs (Compiled By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

