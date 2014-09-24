Order book for new Dutch bond closes at 13.7 bln euros-DSTA

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The order book for the Netherlands’ new five-year bond closed at 13.7 billion euros on Wednesday, the Dutch State Treasury said.

Real money accounts such as asset and fund managers as well as pension funds accounted for 35 percent of the orders, it said in a statement.

The Dutch State Treasury is aiming to raise at least 4 billion euros from the sale of the 0.25 percent coupon bond, which will price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)