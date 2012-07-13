Aussie dlr hits session high after China data

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar and stocks rose on Friday, while government bond futures lost ground after Chinese economic data were not as soft as many had feared helping ease worries about a hard landing for the world’s second biggest economy.

The Aussie jumped around 20 pips to a session high of $1.0163 after data showed China’s economy grew by an expected 7.6 percent in the second quarter, from a year earlier. There had been rumours it could be much weaker.

Retail sales rose by a stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent in June versus a year earlier.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 equity index was last at 4,097.00, up 0.7 percent on the day. Bond futures trimmed gains with the 3-year contract up 0.01 point at 97.850 and the 10-year up 0.005 point at 97.225. (Reporting by Ian Chua)