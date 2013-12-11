Australian dlr holds gains, NZD hit by Fonterra's dividend cut

* AUD underpinned by unwinding of USD long positions

* NZD dragged back by Fonterra dividend cut

* Focus on RBNZ rate review due on Thursday

By Gyles Beckford and Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar held overnight gains on Wednesday, while its New Zealand counterpart was overshadowed by a surprise dividend cut from dairy giant Fonterra.

The Aussie was firm at $0.9141, having enjoyed a three-session bounce from a low of $0.8989 plumbed last week.

A break above last week’s high of $0.9169 would target the 20-day moving average of $0.9190. Charts show the Aussie’s downward trend was losing momentum as markets have pretty much priced in the risk of the Federal Reserve soon scaling back its bond-buying programme.

The Aussie has lost six cents in six weeks but seemed to have found a steadier footing of late with hedge funds unwinding long U.S. dollar positions and robust economic data out of China. Australia is very sensitive to news out of the Asian powerhouse, its key export market.

Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the biggest risk for the Aussie in the near-term is domestic jobs data due on Thursday.

“It could push the Aussie down towards 91 cents should the data fall below market’s consensus of 10,000,” he said.

Capurso said a strong employment reading could squeeze the Aussie dollar as high as $0.9372. He is forecasting 5,000 new jobs in November.

Locally, a measure of Australian consumer sentiment sagged in December as uncertainty on the economic outlook and news of potential job losses at some high profile companies took a toll.

The New Zealand dollar dipped to $0.8299, after it touched a three-week peak of $0.8336 overnight.

The currency’s early firm tone was dented by dairy giant Fonterra cutting its forecast operating earnings and dividend because of high milk prices and inability to ramp up production of more profitable products.

Yet Fonterra, the country’s biggest exporter, confirmed a record payout to its 10,500 farm suppliers.

“This must be put in the context of a NZ$4 billion increase in farm income compared to last season,” said ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny.

Attention returned to Thursday’s monetary statement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is set to leave rates at a record low while repeating that hikes would likely be required at some point next year.

The central bank remains reluctant to tighten given the strength of the local currency, which is about 4 percent higher than the RBNZ was forecasting.

“Chances are they will want to jawbone the currency lower, especially with the trade weighted index at its current elevated level,” said ASB Bank’s Daniel Smith, adding that traders were favouring selling into kiwi gains.

Support for the kiwi remains at $0.8260, with $0.8335 as resistance.

New Zealand government bonds were flat.

Australian government bond futures edged up, pulling away from recent lows. The three-year bond contract gained 3 ticks to 96.910, while the 10-year contract added 3 ticks to 95.705, having plumbed a two-year through this week. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)