UPDATE 1-NZ dollar skids on rate speculation, Australia dlr eases

By Naomi Tajitsu and Cecile Lefort

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar dropped sharply against the U.S. dollar and euro on Monday after news of a capital gains tax on New Zealand property investments added to speculation that interest rates will be cut in coming months.

The kiwi fell half a cent to $0.7421, while its Australian counterpart leapt 0.7 percent to NZ$1.0794. The euro popped to a three-month peak of NZ$1.5381 to be last at NZ$1.5395, having gained a whopping 15 cents since late April.

Much of the pressure came after New Zealand’s government on Sunday said that income gained on residential properties sold within two years of purchase would be taxed at up to 33 percent.

Traders said the move may pave the way for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to cut interest rates later this year if they succeed in lowering record-high house prices.

Tim Kelleher, head of institutional sales at ASB Bank, said he expected a rate reduction in September or October.

Markets imply a roughly 50 percent chance of a rate cut next month.

Immediate support was found around $0.7420, roughly the 23.6 percent retracement of its sell-off since late last month.

The Australian dollar fell in sympathy to $0.8009, from $0.8036 late on Friday, pulling away from a peak of $0.8164 touched last week.

It was also knocked when a top Australian central banker said there was still scope to lower interest rates. The RBA cut rates to a record low of 2 percent earlier in the month and markets give a one-in-three chance of a move by August.

Still, the Aussie has gained more than 3 cents since mid-April, underpinned by broad U.S. dollar weakness following disappointing economic data in the United States.

Investors now await minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) May policy meeting to be released on Tuesday.

Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year bond contract up 1 tick at 97.930. The 10-year contract added 3 ticks to 97.1350, leading to a bullish flattening of the curve.

Last week, bond futures fell to their lowest this year following steep falls in the United States and European markets. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)