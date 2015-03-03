Aussie jumps vs dollar as RBA holds rates steady

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar surged against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia opted to leave monetary policy unchanged.

The Aussie was last up 0.8 percent at $0.7824 after going as low as $0.7751 earlier in the session amid expectations that RBA would cut interest rates.

Australia’s central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.25 percent on Tuesday, surprising some who had looked for another easing to follow February’s cut. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry)