Aussie & kiwi claw back ground, boosted by China PMI

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 3(Reuters) - The Australian dollar edged up against the U.S. dollar on Monday, clawing back from a one-week low after a rise in Chinese manufacturing data suggested continuing demand for Australian resources from the world’s No. 2 economy.

* Aussie trades at $1.0435, recovering from a dip to around $1.0403 on Friday. Data at the weekend showed that China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to a seven-month high in October.

* Such data is positive for the Aussie, given that Australia is a major resource exporter to Beijing. Higher copper prices also support the Aussie, as Australia is a major exporter of the metal.

* China figures also supports New Zealand dollar, which rises to $0.8214, from around $0.8175 in offshore trade on Friday.

* Investors await Australian retail sales due on Monday which are seen rising a moderate 0.4 pct. Data on inventories will also help refine forecasts for Q3 GDP due on Wednesday. New Zealand trade data are due later Monday.

* Aussie upside likely to be limited given that most economists expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut rates by 25 basis points to 3.0 percent on Tuesday.

* Reserve Bank of New Zealand widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 2.5 percent later this week, although some investors have priced in the small possibility of a cut. Focus will be on whether RBNZ shifts to a clear easing bias given economic sluggishness, which would be negative for the kiwi.

* Aussie, kiwi shake off a Moody’s downgrade of euro zone rescue funds on Friday as tepid demand for higher-yielding currencies remains intact.

* Antipodeans trim losses against euro, which slides on Moody’s announcement. Euro trades around A$1.2430, retreating from a one-month high around A$1.2495 hit on Friday. It trades at NZ$1.5795, pulling back from a five-week high around NZ$1.5790 hit on Friday.

* Australian government bonds unchanged but remain supported by expectations of a rate cut this week. Three-year contract indicated at 97.390, unchanged from Friday, while the 10-year contract also flat at 96.920.

* New Zealand government bonds largely flat in early trade.