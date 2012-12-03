Aussie dlr hit by soft data & rate cut expectations

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar took a hit across the board on Monday after soft retail sales data added to expectations of another interest rate cut at home this week, dragging the kiwi dollar lower as well.

* Aussie dips a third of a cent to one-week lows of $1.0395 after retail sales came in flat for Oct vs an expected rise of 0.4 pct.

* Last at $1.0404, with support seen at $1.0390, the 100-day MA, ahead of $1.0365.

* Other Australian data showed job ads fell for an eighth month in November and a private gauge of inflation eased.

* All of which add to the case of a quarter point rate cut anticipated on Tuesday. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> implying a three-in-four chance of an easing to 3 pct, to match the record low reached during the global financial crisis. Swap markets put an 89 pct chance.

* The New Zealand dollar eases to $0.8170 from $0.8214, dragged lower by its Australian counterpart.

* Support seen initially at $0.8160, while near term resistance is seen at $0.8220 and then $0.8237.

* New Zealand terms of trade dip to their lowest in nearly three years in the third quarter as exports ease further than imports, although bumper production sees a 9.7 pct surge in export volumes.

* Reserve Bank of New Zealand widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 2.5 percent later this week, although some investors have priced in the small possibility of a cut. Focus will be on what signals RBNZ sends given economic sluggishness. Dovishness would be seen as a negative for the kiwi.

* Euro jumps to one-month highs against the Antipodeans. Last at A$1.2505, having gained 0.5 pct on the day. Euro climbs to a five-week peak of NZ$1.5912, up 0.6 pct on the day.

* Australian government bonds firmer with three-year contract up 0.01 points at 97.400, while the 10-year contract adds 0.02 points to 96.940.

* New Zealand government bond yields a tick lower along the curve. (Australia and New Zealand bureaux)