Australia shares edge up in subdued trade, banks lead
November 6, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge up in subdued trade, banks lead

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, comments)
    CANBERRA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked up 0.2
percent on Tuesday, while volumes were subdued with investors
sidelined by a big local racing day and the U.S. presidential
election. 
    The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at 3.25
percent at its monthly policy meeting, saying higher inflation
at home and an improving global economy meant the current
monetary policy setting was appropriate.  
    Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters had
expected a 25 basis point cut, but analysts found the RBA had
changed its tone a bit at its meeting on Tuesday.
    "I think the failure to cut today creates some doubt about
whether we will actually see one rate cut in December," said Ric
Spooner, a market strategist at CMC Markets.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.7 points to 4,484.8,
according to the latest data. The benchmark closed up 0.3
percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday.  
    The major banks all advanced, led by National Bank of
Australia Ltd, rising 0.9 percent.
    NAB had lost ground in the past four sessions, after saying
on Oct. 31 that its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal
second half, the first fall in three years. 
    Global miner BHP Billiton Ltd closed almost flat,
shedding one Australian cent, while major rival Rio Tionto
climbed 1.1 percent as iron ore prices touched three-month highs
of above $120 a tonne on sustained buying from China.
 
    Alumina Ltd dived 7.9 percent after Indonesia's
supreme court on Monday upheld a challenge to the government ban
on the export of unprocessed minerals, which could have a
negative impact on Alumina's export outlook.   
    Miner Arrium Ltd jumped 5.7 percent as the company
updated its investors on how it rejected the two acquisition
proposals.    
    Oil and gas producer Transerv Energy Ltd rallied
22.2 percent after it said on Monday that its partner Alcoa
 had confirmed its commitment to the Warro gas project in
Western Australia. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.5
percent to 3,927.7.     

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

