Australia shares down 0.9 pct; Graincorp soars 40 pct

(Updates with comments, stocks on the move) MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.9 percent on Monday following a slide on Wall Street triggered by worries about metals demand in China, Europe's debt woes and weak U.S. corporate earnings. Shares in Graincorp jumped as much as 43 percent to a record high in early trade as investors bet on a bidding war following a $2.8 billion takeover bid from U.S. rival Archer Daniels Midland. The shares were up 40.5 percent at A$12.43, well above the A$11.75 a share offer from ADM. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 40.7 points to 4,530.4 at 0031 GMT. The benchmark had inched up on Friday, ending the week up nearly 2 percent. Analysts said the broader market was due for a breather after running up to 15-month highs last week, and the jitters on Wall Street prompted the decline. "The Australian share market has rallied without any significant pull back since its low on 5 September," said CMC markets analyst Ric Spooner. "After a rally of several weeks, buying tends to run out of steam while profit takers become more trigger happy," he said. The benchmark is up 5.9 percent since Sept. 5. The market showed little reaction to a revised 2012/13 government budget surplus of around A$1.1 billion ($1.14 billion) on Monday, down from the May forecast of A$1.5 billion. The New Zealand market is closed for a public holiday. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Shares in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's second-largest wine company, fell 7.1 percent to A$5.12 after it warned first-half earnings would be about 20 percent below year-ago levels, although full-year would be only slightly weaker than expected. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)