Australia shares fall 0.7 pct after recent rally, Graincorp soars 39 pct

* S&P/ASX 200 index down 30.1 points to 4,541.0 * Graincorp soars on ADM takeover bid * BHP down 0.9 pct, Rio down 2.4 pct * Paladin up 3.8 pct after gov reopens uranium mining (Updates to close) MELBOURNE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Monday, weighed down by disappointing U.S. corporate earnings and sluggish metals demand in China, and as investors sought to lock in gains from last week's rally when the index hit a 15-month high. Shares in Graincorp, however, jumped as much as 43 percent to a record high in early trade as investors bet on a bidding war following a $2.8 billion takeover bid from U.S. rival Archer Daniels Midland. The shares closed 38.9 percent higher at A$12.30, well above the A$11.75 a share offer from ADM. Analysts said the broader market was due for a breather after running up to multi-month highs last week, and the jitters on Wall Street prompted the decline. The benchmark is up 5.9 percent since Sept 5. "After a rally of several weeks, buying tends to run out of steam while profit takers become more trigger happy," said CMC markets analyst Ric Spooner. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 30.1 points to 4,541.0. The benchmark had inched up on Friday, ending the week up nearly 2 percent. The mining sector failed to find support from iron ore prices, which were little changed on Monday as sellers took their cue from nearly flat prices at the end of last week. Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd lost 2.4 percent while rival BHP Billiton Ltd shed 0.9 percent. The country's biggest oil and gas company, Woodside Petroleum, fell more than 1 percent, despite a rise in oil prices. The market showed little reaction to a revised 2012/13 government budget surplus of around A$1.1 billion ($1.14 billion) on Monday, down from the May forecast of A$1.5 billion. Uranium producer Paladin energy Ltd jumped 3.8 percent after the Queensland government said it would reopen uranium mining. [ID: nWNBS3040] Shares in Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's second-largest wine company, fell 7.3 percent after it warned first-half earnings would be about 20 percent below year-ago levels, although full-year would be only slightly weaker than expected. The New Zealand market is closed for a public holiday. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger and Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)