Australia shares seen opening lower on weaker metals

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen extending losses into a second day on Tuesday as weaker metal prices weigh on mining stocks, though renewed expectations of Spain moving closer towards seeking a bailout could lend some support to investor sentiment. * Local share price index futures rose 1 point percent to 4,534, a 7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX200 index, which fell 0.7 percent on Monday. * Electricity generator AGL Energy flagged a 2012/13 underlying profit between A$590 million to A$640 million.. * Top home and car insurer Insurance Australia Group holds its annual shareholder meet, as does the country's third-largest copper producer Oz Minerals, which will also report September quarter production. * Copper hit its lowest in more than a month on Monday after a bigger-than-expected fall in Japan's exports, reflecting the global economic slowdown and curbing investors' appetite for assets perceived as risky. * U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce, as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales were offset by earnings that beat expectations. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent to 3,982.99 in early trade. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.82 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 79.95 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8152 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD 1728.84 0.51% 8.850 US CRUDE 88.73 -1.47% -1.320 DOW JONES 13345.89 0.02% 2.38 ASIA ADRS 122.25 1.29% 1.56 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P end flat, though sales growth worries mount * Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support * Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed * Copper slides to 1-month low For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)