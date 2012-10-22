FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening lower on weaker metals
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 22, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen opening lower on weaker metals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
extending losses into a second day on  Tuesday as weaker metal
prices weigh on mining stocks, though renewed expectations of
Spain moving closer towards seeking a bailout could lend some
support to investor sentiment.
    * Local share price index futures rose 1 point
percent to 4,534, a 7 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX200 index, which fell 0.7 percent on Monday. 
    * Electricity generator AGL Energy flagged a
2012/13 underlying profit between A$590 million to A$640
million.. 
    * Top home and car insurer Insurance Australia Group
 holds its annual shareholder meet, as does the
country's third-largest copper producer Oz Minerals,
which will also report September quarter production.
    * Copper hit its lowest in more than a month on Monday after
a bigger-than-expected fall in Japan's exports, reflecting the
global economic slowdown and curbing investors' appetite for
assets perceived as risky. 
    * U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday after a late-day bounce,
as worries about slower global growth hitting corporate sales
were offset by earnings that beat expectations. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.13
percent to 3,982.99 in early trade.
        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1433.82      0.04%     0.630
USD/JPY                   79.95        0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8152          --     0.049
SPOT GOLD                 1728.84      0.51%     8.850
US CRUDE                  88.73       -1.47%    -1.320
DOW JONES                 13345.89     0.02%      2.38
ASIA ADRS                122.25       1.29%      1.56
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                            
        
  * Dow, S&P end flat, though sales growth worries mount    
  * Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support    
  * Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed   
  * Copper slides to 1-month low                         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.