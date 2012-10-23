FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares gain 0.4 pct, miners in favour
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 23, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares gain 0.4 pct, miners in favour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with quotes, stocks on the move)
    MELBOURNE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded up
0.4 percent on Tuesday morning, with resource names boosted by a
rise in iron-ore prices and mid-cap miners attracting interest
on expectations of further consolidation in the sector.
    A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong
made a hostile A$824 million ($850 million) takeover bid for
Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd, after the copper
explorer's board rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month.
 
    "It is one of many, many stories that will be unravelling
over the next 3 to 6 months," said Patersons Securities senior
dealer Martin Angel.  
    Among other small and mid-size miners, Aquila Resources
 gained 2.2 percent, Northern Iron was up 1.6
percent and rare earths company Arafura jumped 13.2
percent.
    "There is still a lot of M&A activity going to happen there,
especially in copper and gold, so people are still nibbling
away," said Angel.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 20.2 points or
0.4 percent to 4,561.2 at 0005 GMT. The index fell 0.7 percent
on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 3.2 points
to 3,991.3.
        
    STOCKS ON THE MOVE
    * Shares in Oz Minerals, the country's
third-largest copper producer, rose 3.0 percent to A$8.54 after
it reported September quarter production and said its Prominent
Hill mine was on track to meet guidance.
    2345 GMT
    
    * Electricity generator AGL Energy fell 2.4 percent
to A$14.60 after the company cut its earning guidance for 
2012/13 underlying profit to between A$590 million to A$640
million.. 
    2345 GMT 
    
    * Third-ranked iron ore miner Fortescue Metals 
gained 3.4 percent after iron ore prices improved.
    2350 GMT
    
    * Ten Network Holdings shares were in a trading
halt as the network confirmed it has received a revised, lower
offer for its outdoor advertising business.
    0005 GMT


 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
