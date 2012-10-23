Australia shares gain 0.4 pct, miners in favour

(Updates with quotes, stocks on the move) MELBOURNE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares traded up 0.4 percent on Tuesday morning, with resource names boosted by a rise in iron-ore prices and mid-cap miners attracting interest on expectations of further consolidation in the sector. A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong made a hostile A$824 million ($850 million) takeover bid for Australia's Discovery Metals Ltd, after the copper explorer's board rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month. "It is one of many, many stories that will be unravelling over the next 3 to 6 months," said Patersons Securities senior dealer Martin Angel. Among other small and mid-size miners, Aquila Resources gained 2.2 percent, Northern Iron was up 1.6 percent and rare earths company Arafura jumped 13.2 percent. "There is still a lot of M&A activity going to happen there, especially in copper and gold, so people are still nibbling away," said Angel. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was up 20.2 points or 0.4 percent to 4,561.2 at 0005 GMT. The index fell 0.7 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 3.2 points to 3,991.3. STOCKS ON THE MOVE * Shares in Oz Minerals, the country's third-largest copper producer, rose 3.0 percent to A$8.54 after it reported September quarter production and said its Prominent Hill mine was on track to meet guidance. 2345 GMT * Electricity generator AGL Energy fell 2.4 percent to A$14.60 after the company cut its earning guidance for 2012/13 underlying profit to between A$590 million to A$640 million.. 2345 GMT * Third-ranked iron ore miner Fortescue Metals gained 3.4 percent after iron ore prices improved. 2350 GMT * Ten Network Holdings shares were in a trading halt as the network confirmed it has received a revised, lower offer for its outdoor advertising business. 0005 GMT (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)