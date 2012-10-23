FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares hold firm ahead of CPI, China data
October 23, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares hold firm ahead of CPI, China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with closing levels, comments)
    By Victoria Thieberger
    MELBOURNE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares eked out a
tiny two-point gain on Tuesday but ended off session highs, as
caution set in ahead of key inflation data and Chinese economic
data due on Wednesday.
    Australian inflation data on Wednesday could boost the
chances of another interest rate cut, while investors will also
be watching for HSBC's manufacturing report on China.
    China is Australia's biggest export market and a prolonged
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could further
dent prices for key resources such as iron ore and coal.    
    "We're not sure we can trust this rally," said Morningstar
head of equities Andrew Doherty.   
    "Interest rates are being driven so much lower but the
outlook for earnings growth is still subdued. So there is money
flowing into equities, but we question the sustainability of
it," he said.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index ended up 2.1 points
or 0.05 percent at 4,543.1, after hitting a 15-month high last
week above 4,580.
    Mid-cap miners attracted interest on expectations of further
consolidation in the sector.
    A private equity firm founded by Chinese billionaire Yu Yong
went hostile with its A$824 million ($850 million) takeover bid
for Discovery Metals Ltd, after the copper explorer
rebuffed a similar offer earlier this month. 
    "It is one of many, many stories that will be unravelling
over the next 3 to 6 months," said Patersons Securities senior
dealer Martin Angel.  
    Among other small- and mid-size miners, Aquila Resources
 gained 1.85 percent, Northern Iron was up 2.5
percent and rare earths company Arafura jumped 7.9
percent.
    Shares in Oz Minerals, the country's third-largest
copper producer, rose 1.9 percent to A$8.45 after it reported
September quarter production and said its Prominent Hill mine
was on track to meet guidance.
    Third-ranked iron ore miner Fortescue Metals gained
1.7 percent as iron ore prices improved, bringing its recovery
over the past month to 14.7 percent.
    Ten Network Holdings shares rose 1.7 percent after
the network confirmed it has received a revised, lower offer for
its outdoor advertising business from suitor CHAMP Private
Equity.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed up 0.4
percent at 4,004.3.


 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
