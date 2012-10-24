FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares down 0.8 pct as miners fall
October 24, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares down 0.8 pct as miners fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.8
percent to a one-week closing low on Wednesday, led down by
mining stocks after gold and copper prices fell.
    A survey showing Chinese manufacturing output at a
three-month high in October lifted shares off their session
lows, but the market was unable to sustain the move.
.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 37.3 points to
4,505.8, according to the latest data, the weakest close in a
week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2.8
points to 4,001.45, ending just below a 4-1/2 year closing high
of 4,004.26 hit on Tuesday.    

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
