Australia shares seen softer; ANZ, Wesfarmers post results

MELBOURNE, Oct 25 - Australian shares may soften on Thursday after copper and oil prices retreated, weighing on local energy firms and miners, although a rise in iron ore prices may offer some support.

* Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 4,483, a 22.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 37.3 points to 4,505.8 on Wednesday, its lowest close in a week.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,996 points in early trade.

* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day on Wednesday, as investors soured on another round of underwhelming corporate results and the Federal Reserve said it would stick to its stimulus plan until the job market improves.

* Copper closed near six-week lows as the dollar rose and investor sentiment soured on weak euro zone data, but signs of recovery in top metals consumer China limited losses.

* Brent crude prices fell for a seventh consecutive session as rising U.S. crude inventories and weak euro zone data offset supportive signs that Chinese petroleum demand could stage a recovery.

* Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp said second-half underlying profit rose 7.4 percent, beating expectations on tighter costs and Asian expansion and taking full-year earnings to a record for a third straight year.

* Wesfarmers Ltd said like-for-like sales at its Coles supermarkets grew 3.7 percent in its fiscal first quarter, beating average market forecasts for 3.4 percent growth, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts..

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1408.75 -0.31% -4.360 USD/JPY 79.83 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7941 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1704.04 0.12% 2.110 US CRUDE 85.71 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13077.34 -0.19% -25.19 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.32% 0.39 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St falls after tepid earnings and steady Fed * Oil falls on US crude stocks rise, Europe’s weak data * Gold falls to $1,700/oz as Fed offers few surprises * Copper falls on dollar, euro zone concerns

