Australia shares firmer, U.S. data awaited

MELBOURNE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.1 percent on Thursday in patchy trade as investors await incoming U.S. data for clearer direction, with results on initial jobless claims and durable goods orders due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.7 points to 4,510.5, according to the latest data. It fell 37.3 points to 4,505.8 on Wednesday, the lowest close in a week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 3,990.5. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)