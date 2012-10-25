Australia shares seen flat; Macquarie, Whitehaven report

CANBERRA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a flat opening following a slim gain on Wall Street after Apple Inc 's quarterly earnings missed expectations, with local mining stocks set to get support from a 3-month high in iron ore prices. * Local share price index futures added 5 points or 0.1 percent to 4,506, a 4.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent to 4,510.5 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.7 points to 3,989.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks eked out small gains on Thursday, with worries about weak business spending keeping investors wary. * Apple Inc delivered another quarter of lacklustre results and iPad sales fell well short of Wall Street targets, pushing its stock down more than 1 percent. [ID: nL1E8LPH8I] * Copper steadied on Thursday, as a commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stimulate growth and encouraging data from the United States as well as from top metals consumer China were offset by a stronger dollar. * Iron ore edged up as Chinese steel producers bought the raw material amid signs that demand is recovering in the world's top steel market, pushing spot rates to their highest since July. [ID: nL3E8LP268] * Macquarie Group reported a smaller-than-expected 18.4 percent rise in first-half net profit as weak markets hurt, but Australia's top investment bank reiterated on Friday its full-year profits would top the year-ago figure. * Whitehaven Coal, Australia's largest independent coal miner, releases quarterly production data on Friday. Investors will be watching the company's response to top shareholder Nathan Tinkler's threat to remove its chairman and four directors from the board.[ID: nL3E8LO0OQ] It won state approval on Thursday to develop its most valuable project, the A$651 million ($673 million) Maules Creek mine, which now just needs federal clearance. [ID: nL1E8LOP0I] ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.97 0.3% 4.220 USD/JPY 80.3 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8118 -- 0.018 SPOT GOLD 1710.54 0.51% 8.610 US CRUDE 86.05 0.37% 0.320 DOW JONES 13103.68 0.20% 26.34 ASIA ADRS 121.10 0.56% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St manages slim gain, Apple falls after results * Oil rises, products find support from Hurricane Sandy * Gold rebounds above $1,700/oz on economic optimism * Copper flat as U.S., China data offset strong dollar For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)