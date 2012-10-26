FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall, biggest loss since May
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
October 26, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares fall, biggest loss since May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.8 percent on Friday, dragged down by local mining and banking shares and disappointing US corporate earnings on Wall St as investors scrambled for any positive economic indicators ahead of U.S. GDP data due later today.

Miners BHP Biliton and rival Rio Tinto both dropped 1.5 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Banks fell, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which lost 0.8 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 38.1 points to 4,472.4, according to the latest data. It fell 2.1 percent for the week, the biggest fall since May.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,983.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.