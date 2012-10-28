Australia shares seen climbing on U.S. growth relief

MELBOURNE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, taking heart from a pick-up in U.S. growth in the third quarter, which should revive resources stocks after a weak finish last week. * Stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 4,483.0, a 10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday to end the week down 2.15 percent. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 3,974.7 in early trade. * U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple , lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently battered by disappointing results. * Copper rose from a 7-week low on Friday, after data showed U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter, quashing pessimism on the state of the global economy and boosting demand prospects for industrial metals. * U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to a 2 percent annual rate as a last minute spurt in consumer spending and a surprise turnaround in government outlays offset the first cutback in business investment in more than a year. * Consolidated Media Holdings shareholders are expected to approve a A$2 billion ($2.07 billion) takeover offer from News Corp, recommended by the board. * Shopping mall, office and business parks owner GPT Group said it was on track to achieve its forecast for 2012 of at least 7 percent earnings per security growth, thanks to rent hikes and strong occupancy levels. * Explorer Sirius Resources reported what it called the "best hits yet" in drilling at its Nova nickel and copper deposit in Western Australia. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1411.94 -0.07% -1.030 USD/JPY 79.61 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7486 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1710.76 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE 86.22 0.20% 0.170 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.03% 3.53 ASIA ADRS 120.07 -0.85% -1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week * Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm * Gold rebounds after US GDP but set for weekly loss * Copper rises from 7-week low onUS growth optimism For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) ($1 = 0.9651 Australian dollars)