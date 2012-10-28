FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen climbing on U.S. growth relief
October 28, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen climbing on U.S. growth relief

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Monday, taking heart from a pick-up in U.S.
growth in the third quarter, which should revive resources
stocks after a weak finish last week.
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.4 percent to 4,483.0,
a 10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday to end the
week down 2.15 percent.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 3,974.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from
moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple
, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks
recently battered by disappointing results.
    * Copper rose from a 7-week low on Friday, after data showed
U.S. economic growth picked up in the third quarter, quashing
pessimism on the state of the global economy and boosting demand
prospects for industrial metals.
    * U.S. economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to a
2 percent annual rate as a last minute spurt in consumer
spending and a surprise turnaround in government outlays offset
the first cutback in business investment in more than a year.
 
    * Consolidated Media Holdings shareholders are
expected to approve a A$2 billion ($2.07 billion) takeover offer
from News Corp, recommended by the board. 
    * Shopping mall, office and business parks owner GPT Group
 said it was on track to achieve its forecast for 2012
of at least 7 percent earnings per security growth, thanks to
rent hikes and strong occupancy levels.
    * Explorer Sirius Resources reported what it called
the "best hits yet" in drilling at its Nova nickel and copper
deposit in Western Australia.

        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2128 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1411.94     -0.07%    -1.030
USD/JPY                   79.61       -0.01%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7486          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1710.76     -0.01%    -0.090
US CRUDE                  86.22        0.20%     0.170
DOW JONES                 13107.21     0.03%      3.53
ASIA ADRS                120.07      -0.85%     -1.03
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week   
  * Oil up second day, U.S. products rise ahead of storm   
  * Gold rebounds after US GDP but set for weekly loss    
  * Copper rises from 7-week low onUS growth optimism    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

($1 = 0.9651 Australian dollars)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
