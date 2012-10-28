FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up, Base Resources slumps
October 28, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares edge up, Base Resources slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent in early trade on Monday after Wall St recovered from modest declines due to a pick-up in U.S. third-quarter growth, reviving local mining and banking stocks.

Miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto rose 0.3 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Base Resources slumped 29 percent over uncertainty about a new law in Kenya that would give the Kenyan government a minimum 35 percent stake in mining leases.

Banks rose, with Westpac leading gains, up 0.7 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 19.4 points to 4,491.8 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday to end the week down 2.15 percent, its biggest weekly fall since May.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent to 3,971.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
