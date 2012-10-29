FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge higher, buoyed by miners and retailers
October 29, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge higher, buoyed by miners and retailers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Monday, supported by miners and retailers as investors took heart from a pick-up in U.S. third-quarter economic growth.

Rio Tinto rose 0.8 percent, while Lynas jumped 2.9 percent.

Retailer Westfield gained 1 percent, while supermarket giant Woolworths rose 0.3 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 4.5 points at 4,476.9 as of 0518 GMT, paring early gains as investors awaited Chinese PMI data due later this week. The benchmark fell 0.8 percent on Friday to end the week down 2.15 percent, its biggest weekly fall since May.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,951.3 points. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

