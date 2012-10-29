FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen steady, resources may weigh
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 29, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen steady, resources may weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open steady on Tuesday, though weaker base metals and gold
prices could weigh on resource stocks.

    * Local share price index futures added 7 points to
4,485, an 8.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark index rose 0.1 percent on Monday to
4,476.9.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 4.5
points to 3,955.7 in early trade.
    * All U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday and will
remain closed on Tuesday, as powerful Hurricane Sandy bore down
on the U.S. East Coast.
    * Britain's leading shares dipped in low volume as concerns
over the costs of Hurricane Sandy in the United States added to
uncertainties about future corporate earnings. The FTSE 100
closed down 11.61 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,795.10 points.
    * Copper hit a 7-week low as the euro fell and as concern
about global growth, heightened by disappointing corporate
earnings, dented risk appetite and overshadowed solid U.S.
third-quarter economic growth.
    * BHP Billiton will be in focus after it said
coking coal production capacity will reach 66 million tonnes a
year in 2014, up 50 percent from its production rate in fiscal
2012, when output was hit by work stoppages. 
    * Investors will eye Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd,
Australia's second-ranked airline, after it said alliance
partner Singapore Airlines agreed to take a 10 percent
stake in Virgin worth A$105 million ($108 million), helping it
do battle with larger rival Qantas.  
      
                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2148 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          0               0%     0.000
 USD/JPY                          79.79        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7206          --    -0.028
 SPOT GOLD                        1709.44     -0.08%    -1.300
 US CRUDE                         85.54        0.00%     0.000
 DOW JONES                        0.00         0.00%      0.00
 ASIA ADRS                        0.00         0.00%      0.00
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
      
  * Wall St-Futures end short session lower               
  * US gasoline prices jump, crude eases as Sandy blows in 
  * Gold down on economic worry, volume light             
  * Copper sinks to 7-week low on growth, earnings worries
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.