Australia shares flat in early deals, resources soft
October 29, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares flat in early deals, resources soft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were flat in opening trade on Tuesday, with gains in bank stocks offset as weaker base metals and gold prices weighed on resource stocks, and the market lacked broad direction after Wall Street was closed due to Hurricane Sandy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 3.5 points or 0.1 percent to 4,480.4 at 2312 GMT. The benchmark index rose 0.1 percent on Monday to 4,476.9.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 9.1 points to 3,960.4. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
