FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up; National Australia Bank falls
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares up; National Australia Bank falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday as a rebound in copper prices boosted miners, although National Australia Bank dropped after a decline in its cash earnings.

The U.S. stock market was closed for a second day in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 14 points at 4,500.1 by 2300 GMT. It rose 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

BHP Billiton rose 0.5 percent while Rio Tinto gained 0.7 percent.

NAB, the country’s top lender by assets, fell 1 percent to A$25.63 after saying its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years, with rising bad debt charges highlighting the biggest threat to Australian banks’ profit growth.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 3,952.5 points. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.