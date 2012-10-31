FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares up 0.7 percent, strongest finish in a week
October 31, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Australian shares up 0.7 percent, strongest finish in a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday, the highest close in a week, as a rebound in copper prices boosted miners, although National Australia Bank lost ground after a decline in its cash earnings.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points to 4,517, according to the latest data, the strongest finish since Oct. 23. It added 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 3,957.9 points. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

