Australian shares up 0.7 percent, strongest finish in a week

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday, the highest close in a week, as a rebound in copper prices boosted miners, although National Australia Bank lost ground after a decline in its cash earnings.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points to 4,517, according to the latest data, the strongest finish since Oct. 23. It added 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)