Australian shares close at one-week high, miners top gainers

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday as a rebound in copper prices boosted miners, although top lender, National Australia Bank , lost ground after it reported a drop in cash profits for the first time in three years.

With the U.S. stock market closed for a second day in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, investors took the cue from European equities which were higher on a slew of shareholder-friendly corporate news.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points to 4,517, according to the latest data, the strongest finish since Oct. 23. It added 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.4 percent to 3,957.9 points.

“With the U.S. battening down the hatches, local market direction was derived from the strong showing across Europe,” Said Tim Waterer, trader at CMC Markets.

“Mining stocks were among the better performers on the Australian market, which contributed to the ASX200 making a play for the 4,500 level once again,” he said.

BHP Billiton rose 0.8 percent after London copper climbed for a second session on Wednesday, pushing further away from two-month lows as risk appetite improved. Spot iron ore prices held near $120 a tonne and are up nearly 15 percent in October.

Investors now await Chinese manufacturing data due on Thursday.

“I’d find it very hard to see any real pick-up before the new year, but as long as there are no disasters, the market will probably tick along okay,” said Winston Sammut, investment director, Maxim Asset Management.

NAB, the country’s top lender by assets, slipped 0.4 percent to A$25.79 after saying its cash earnings fell 7.9 percent in its fiscal second half, the first fall in three years.

Rival banks gained, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia ending up 0.8 percent at A$57.75.

Sammut said investors remained focused on stocks offering the best dividends and yield, such as Telstra, which rose 0.7 percent to A$4.14.

Construction company Leighton Holdings fell 2.2 percent to A$17.90 after it warned it was witnessing a minor slowdown in mining sector activity and analysts questioned whether it could meet fourth-quarter earnings targets.

Macmahon rallied 8.5 percent to A$0.32 after it was named preferred contractor to deliver open cut mining services for the Christmas Creek iron ore mine in western Australia. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)