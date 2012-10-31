FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen consolidating before China PMI
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen consolidating before China PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares may consolidate recent gains on Thursday, supported by firmer copper prices and steady U.S. markets, as investors await manufacturing data from top export destination China.

* Local share price index futures slipped 5 points or 0.1 percent to 4,499, an 18-point discount to the 4,517 close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index.

* The benchmark index rose 3 percent in October, the fifth straight month of gains.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was up 5 points at 3,962.9 in early trade.

* The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday after two days in the dark, in the wake of the massive storm Sandy. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed little changed while the Nasdaq Composite edged lower.

* China’s official purchasing managers index is due at 0100 GMT. A Reuters poll found analysts forecast a rebound to 50.3 in October from 49.8 in September, a reading that suggests factory output is accelerating again after two months of slowing growth. .

* Whitehaven Coal holds its annual meeting later on Thursday, following a scrapped bid by top shareholder Nathan Tinkler to take the company private.

* Shares in Arrium Ltd may come under further pressure after Noble Group Ltd and POSCO dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid following the board’s rejection of a sweetened offer. Shares in Arrium fell 1.9 percent to A$0.785 on Wednesday.. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2102 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.77 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6927 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1719.79 0.64% 10.910 US CRUDE 86.08 0.47% 0.400 DOW JONES 13075.66 -0.08% 187.73 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown * Brent crude settles lower on euro, U.S. demand worries * Gold up with Wall St on day but posts monthly loss * Copper up but set for weakest month since May

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.