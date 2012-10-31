FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares down ahead of China PMI; Arrium slumps
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
October 31, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares down ahead of China PMI; Arrium slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, wiping out gains made in the previous session as miners and banks retreated ahead of manufacturing data from top export destination China.

China’s official purchasing managers index is due at 0100 GMT. In a Reuters poll, analysts forecast a rebound to 50.3 in October from 49.8 in September, which would suggest factory output is accelerating again after two months of slowing growth.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 33 points at 4,484.2 by 2314 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday.

The index added 3 percent in October, its fifth straight month of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 2 points to 3,955.7.

Arrium Ltd slumped 12 percent to A$0.695 as it resumed trade after Noble Group Ltd and POSCO dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid for the steel and iron ore company. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.