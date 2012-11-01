Australia shares fell 0.7 pct ahead of China PMI; Arrium slumps

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)

CANBERRA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent in late morning trade on Thursday, retreating from recent gains with investors reluctant to build fresh positions ahead of manufacturing data from top export destination China.

China’s official purchasing managers index is due at 0100 GMT. In a Reuters poll, analysts forecast a rebound to 50.3 in October from 49.8 in September, which would suggest factory output is accelerating again after two months of slowing growth.

“I think there is just some caution going into the Chinese PMI numbers,” said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at City Index.

“Volumes are not that strong, and there is lot of people on the sideline trying to judge whether this recent rally is sustainable or not,” he added.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 31.3 points at 4,485.7 at 0029 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to a one-week closing high on Wednesday. The index added 3 percent in October, its fifth straight month of gains.

“Technically that 4,500 level looks very vulnerable,” said Esho. “(But) I wouldn’t be surprised if the Chinese numbers do surprise on the upside, and I think there is a lot of negativity already factored in.”

Global miner BHP Billiton fell 1.0 percent, while major rival Rio Tinto lost 0.1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent to 3,947.9.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Arrium Ltd slumped 11.5 percent to A$0.695 as it resumed trade after Noble Group Ltd and POSCO dropped a A$1.2 billion ($1.24 billion) takeover bid for the steel and iron ore company.

(0024 vGMT)

* Whitehaven Coal Ltd declined 2.3 percent, as it said there was little sign of a market rebound for coal as it prepared for a fiery general meeting on Thursday, after majority shareholder Nathan Tinkler announced a plan to seize control of the board.

(0037 GMT)

* Building materials maker Boral Ltd fell 2.0 percent after it said its net debt at year end was $1.5 billion and its 2013 capital expenditure would be lower than 2012. [ID: nWNBS3366]