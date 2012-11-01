FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen firmer, supported by improving data
November 1, 2012 / 10:22 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen firmer, supported by improving data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set for a
firmer start on Friday following gains in global stocks, with
stronger metal prices to support mining stocks and broader
sentiment underpinned by data pointing to improving conditions
in the United States and China.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 1 percent,
or 43 points, to 4,479,  a 21.3 point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index, which fell 1.3 percent to 4,457.65 on
Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2
percent to 3,923.3 early trade.
    * The S&P 500 scored its best day in seven weeks on Thursday
as bullish consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data gave
investors reason to cheer following superstorm Sandy's
devastating sweep through the U.S. Northeast. 
    * Copper rose on Thursday, helped by data that showed a
glimmer of renewed vigour in big metals consumer China, other
Asian economies and the United States, but gains were tempered
by concerns about demand and Europe's grinding debt crisis. 
    * Shareholders of Whitehaven Coal Ltd, Australia's
largest independent coal miner, voted on Thursday to keep the
company's board intact, refusing to join tycoon Nathan Tinkler
to oust the chairman and independent directors. 
    * Australia's struggling flagship airline Qantas Airways Ltd
 will hold its annual general meeting on Friday.
        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2147 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1427.59      1.09%    15.430
USD/JPY                   80.11       -0.02%    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7295          --     0.035
SPOT GOLD                 1714.09     -0.35%    -5.960
US CRUDE                  86.88       -0.24%    -0.210
DOW JONES                 13232.62     1.04%    136.16
ASIA ADRS                120.90       0.99%      1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         
  * Wall St jumps on strong consumer and jobs data          
  * Brent slips, U.S. crude higher as stockpiles drop      
  * Gold retreats below $1.720/oz, U.S. jobs data eyed    
  * Copper gains on Asia, U.S. data; weak demand still a drag
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

