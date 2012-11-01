FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares rise, miners lead on strong metal prices
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 1, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares rise, miners lead on strong metal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Friday, lead by miners on strong metal prices, while broader sentiment was bolstered by gains in offshore markets on data pointing to improving conditions in the United States and China.

Mining giant BHP Billiton jumped 1.9 percent, while rival Rio Tinto rose 2.5 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 27.2 points to 4,484.8 by 2319 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.3 percent or 11.4 points to 3,920.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.