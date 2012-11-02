FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares edge up; capped by earnings, caution over US data
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 2, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge up; capped by earnings, caution over US data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to closing levels)

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up 0.1 percent on Friday but ended the week 0.3 percent lower, with miners rallying on strong metal prices, while gains were capped by sluggish earnings and caution ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 2.5 points to 4,460.1, according to the latest data. The benchmark fell 1.3 percent on Thursday, the biggest one-day percentage loss since late July.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.5 percent, or 17.8 points to 3,914.1. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Ken Wills)

