Australia shares rebound, retail sales beat expectations
November 5, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rebound, retail sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to closing levels)

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rebounded from early losses on Monday after stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales figures helped boost sentiment, offsetting softer metals prices and a weak lead from offshore.

Australian retail sales rose a shade more than expected in September, although spending dipped for whole third quarter and opinions remain divided on whether interest rates will be cut again this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 percent or 14 points to 4,474.1 according to latest data. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 5.8 points to 3,908.3.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
