Australia shares seen cautious before central bank rate decision
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 5, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen cautious before central bank rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
muted start on Tuesday due to investor caution ahead of an
expected rate cut from the central bank and before the U.S.
election, with a slight gain in Wall St likely to be offset by
weaker metals prices.
    
    * Local share price index futures were flat at
4,458, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1
points at 4,474.1 on Monday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 3,914.4 in early trade.
    * Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect
the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate 25 basis
points to 3.0 percent at a meeting on Tuesday, matching record
lows reached during the global financial crisis. 
    * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Monday in light trading
in one of the year's quietest sessions on the day before the
U.S. presidential election.  
    * Copper hit two-month lows as the U.S. election, a
leadership transition in China and two central bank meetings
this week kept investors on the sidelines.
    * Australian retail sales rose a shade more than expected in
September but could still not prevent a dip in spending for the
whole third quarter, a mixed result that did little to change
divided opinions over whether interest rates will be cut.
 
        
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2150 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1417.26      0.22%     3.060
USD/JPY                   80.28       -0.22%    -0.180
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6858          --    -0.032
SPOT GOLD                 1683.94      0.00%    -0.050
US CRUDE                  85.8         1.11%     0.940
DOW JONES                 13112.44     0.15%     19.28
ASIA ADRS                120.77       0.85%      1.02
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         
        
  * Wall St rises in thin trade day before U.S. election    
  * Brent crude higher after five lower settlements        
  * Gold rises on short-covering, U.S. election eyed      
  * Copper hits 2-mth low; U.S. election, China in focus 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

