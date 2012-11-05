FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip before central bank rate decision
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 5, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares slip before central bank rate decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    CANBERRA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.1
percent lower as investors cautiously await the rate decision
from the central bank, with a slight gain in Wall St before the
U.S. election offset by weaker metals prices.
    Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the
Reserve Bank of Australia to cut its cash rate 25 basis points
to 3.0 percent at a board meeting on Tuesday, matching record
lows reached during the global financial crisis. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index shed 2.1 points to 4,472.0 by
2323 GMT. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at
4,474.1 on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.3
percent to 3,921.0 in early trade.
    
    
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.