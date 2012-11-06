FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares tick up in quiet trade, RBA holds rates
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 6, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares tick up in quiet trade, RBA holds rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to closing levels)
    CANBERRA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked up 0.2
percent, little changed from earlier trading with the central
bank holding rates at 3.25 percent, while volumes were subdued
with investors sidelined by a big local racing day and the U.S.
presidential election.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at 3.25
percent at its monthly policy meeting, saying higher inflation
at home and an improving global economy meant the current
monetary policy setting was appropriate. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.7 points to 4,484.8,
according to the latest data. The benchmark closed up 0.3
percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.5
percent to 3,927.7.

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
