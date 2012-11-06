Australia shares tick up in quiet trade, RBA holds rates

(Updates to closing levels) CANBERRA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares ticked up 0.2 percent, little changed from earlier trading with the central bank holding rates at 3.25 percent, while volumes were subdued with investors sidelined by a big local racing day and the U.S. presidential election. The Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged at 3.25 percent at its monthly policy meeting, saying higher inflation at home and an improving global economy meant the current monetary policy setting was appropriate. The S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.7 points to 4,484.8, according to the latest data. The benchmark closed up 0.3 percent or 14.1 points at 4,474.1 on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.5 percent to 3,927.7. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)