FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen inching up on miners
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 6, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen inching up on miners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open a touch higher on Wednesday, underpinned by mining stocks
after metals prices picked up, with trading likely to gain steam
if the outcome of the U.S. election becomes clear during the
day.
    
    * Share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to
4,486.0 to be roughly in line with the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ticked up 0.2 percent on
Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.2
percent to 3,935.5 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday as voters went to the polls
and investors looked forward to a resolution of the drawn-out
race for the White House.
    * Copper rose slightly on Tuesday, recovering from a
two-month low hit the previous session, but gains were capped by
uncertainty ahead of the U.S. election. 
    * Gold jumped about 2 percent as traders bet that a possible
Barack Obama victory would mean further U.S. Federal Reserve
stimulus, and prices also got a technical bounce from a support
level.
    * Banks may be in the frame after Commonwealth Bank of
Australia updated the market on its first quarter and a
paper reported Macquarie Group may expand its home
lending operations through a partnership with Yellow Brick Road
, creating a tough new competitor for the big four
banks.
    * CBA said first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to
A$1.85 billion, with its net interest margin broadly in line
with the second half of the 2012 financial year. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2137 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1428.39      0.79%    11.130
USD/JPY                   80.35        0.09%     0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7454          --     0.067
SPOT GOLD                 1715.69      1.88%    31.700
US CRUDE                  88.34        3.14%     2.690
DOW JONES                 13245.68     1.02%    133.24
ASIA ADRS                121.49       0.60%      0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
            
  * Wall St ends higher; election results eyed              
  * Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls      
  * Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce      
  * Copper off 2-month low, cautious ahead of US         
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.