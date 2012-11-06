Australia shares up as copper, gold prices gain

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2 percent early on Wednesday, underpinned by a rise in U.S. stocks and gains in mining stocks after metal prices picked up, with investors looked forward to a resolution of the race for the White House.. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 7.5 points at 4,492.3 by 2315 GMT. It ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2 percent to 3,935.1. Gold producers gained after bullion prices jumped about 2 percent as traders bet that a possible Barack Obama victory would mean further U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus. Newcrest Mining added 1 percent. Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.2 percent after it said first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to A$1.85 billion and that its net interest margin was broadly in line with the second half. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)