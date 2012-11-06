FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares up as copper, gold prices gain
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 6, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares up as copper, gold prices gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.2
percent early on Wednesday, underpinned by a rise in U.S. stocks
and gains in mining stocks after metal prices picked up, with
investors looked forward to a resolution of the race for the
White House..
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 7.5 points at
4,492.3 by 2315 GMT. It ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.2
percent to 3,935.1.
    Gold producers gained after bullion prices jumped about 2
percent as traders bet that a possible Barack Obama victory
would mean further U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus. Newcrest
Mining added 1 percent.
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.2 percent
after it said first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to
A$1.85 billion and that its net interest margin was broadly in
line with the second half. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
