Australia shares firm as U.S. vote counting starts

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares firmed 0.2 percent on Wednesday, underpinned by a rise in U.S. stocks and gains in mining stocks after metal prices picked up, with investors looking forward to definitive U.S. election results. Democrat President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney are in a tight race as vote counts started in a few states. Obama and Romney have been neck-and-neck since their first debate in early October.. "It is not so clear which candidate will produce the best result for the overall market and economy. The healthcare and defence sectors will respond positively to a Romney victory. However, the overall market is likely to remain cautious until the fiscal cliff problem is satisfactorily resolved," said Ric Spooner, analyst at CMC Markets. Investors are cautious the balance of power in the U.S. Congress could be altered in races for the Senate and House of Representatives. That could affect the outcome of "fiscal-cliff" negotiations on spending cuts and tax increases, which kick in at the end of the year unless a deal is reached. "The market's fearful that if it (the election) is really close it'll lead to some issues surrounding the fiscal cliff. The market is looking for a decisive outcome so they (America) can address the issues going forward," said Paul Xiradis, managing director of fund manager Ausbil. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 9 points at 4,494.1 by 0036 GMT. It ticked up 0.2 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.3 percent to 3,939.8. Xiradis said a Republican party win could be welcomed by financial markets. Tim Schroeders, a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital, also felt a Republican party win might be well-received but said any election boost to markets was likely to be short-lived. "The general malaise is bigger than either of those individuals. It's a substantial restructuring challenge over a number of years. I don't think there are any quick fixes," he said. STOCKS ON THE MOVE: * Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped 0.1 percent after it said first-quarter cash earnings rose 6 percent to A$1.85 billion and that its net interest margin was broadly in line with the second half. Macquarie Group may expand its home lending operations through a partnership with financial services firm Yellow Brick Road, aiming to compete with the nation's big four banks, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said. Yellow Brick was placed in a trading halt on Wednesday. Macquarie shares rose 0.5 percent to A$31.37. 0032 GMT * BHP Billiton slipped 0.1 percent to A$34.765. The top global miner has started hunting for a new chief executive in a process that could take one to two years, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The newspaper said the process to replace Chief Executive Marius Kloppers, who has been in the job for five years, was being led by Chairman Jac Nasser. BHP declined to comment on the specifics in the report, but said succession planning was an ongoing process and a key task for the board. 0032 GMT * Downer EDI rose 5 percent after it said its Waratah project was a substantially lower risk to the business and it mainitained guidance of net profit after tax of A$210 million. 0032 GMT * News Corp rose 3 percent after quarterly profit beat analyst expectations, helped by growth at cable television networks such as Fox News Channel and FX. 0032 GMT (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Eric Meijer)