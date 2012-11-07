FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up as networks project Obama win
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
November 7, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares up as networks project Obama win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7
percent on Wednesday as U.S.President Barack Obama won a second
term in the White House, beating Republican challenger Mitt
Romney, television networks projected, ending a long period of
uncertainty..
    Banks and miners rose, though retailers declined after
policymakers left Australia's official cash rate unchanged this
week.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 31.7 points
to 4,516.5, according to the latest data. It ticked up 0.2
percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.4
percent to 3,943.1.
    Investors will now turn their attention on U.S.
"fiscal-cliff" negotiations on spending cuts and tax increases,
which kick in at the end of the year unless a deal is reached.

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.