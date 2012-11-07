FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen down on weak U.S. mkts, commodities
November 7, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen down on weak U.S. mkts, commodities

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Thursday following sharp falls on Wall Street,
with resources stocks dented by weaker commodity prices as
investors shifted their focus to U.S. fiscal woes after
President Barack Obama's re-election.
    
    * Share price index futures fell 0.9 percent to
4,457, a 59.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on
Wednesday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 3,924.6 in early trade.
    * With the U.S. election decided, investors' focus switched
to the looming "fiscal cliff" debate and Europe's economic
troubles and stock markets weakened around the world. 
    * The Dow industrials lost more then 300 points in a
sell-off on Wednesday that drove all major U.S. stock indexes
down more than 2 percent, copper dropped to a two-month low and
Brent crude fell nearly 4 percent.
    * Linc Energy Ltd may get a boost from a report in
the Australian Financial Review that Russian billionaire Roman
Abramovich is considering an investment deal with the company.
    * Australian employment data on Thursday is forecast to show
the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.5 percent in October.
 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1394.53     -2.37%   -33.860
USD/JPY                   79.96       -0.04%    -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.644           --    -0.107
SPOT GOLD                 1716.49      0.01%     0.180
US CRUDE                  84.54       -4.70%    -4.170
DOW JONES                 12932.73    -2.36%   -312.95
ASIA ADRS                119.77      -1.42%     -1.72
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         
  * Dow, S&P 500 close at lowest levels since early Aug     
  * Oil down about 4 pct, fiscal cliff looms after US vote 
  * Gold up but off highs, post-election fiscal crisis eye 
  * Copper falls to 2-month low as focus shifts to economy 
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

