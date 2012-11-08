Australia shares fall 0.7 pct, buoyed by jobs data

MELBOURNE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday, the first fall in five days as commodity prices and stocks offshore lost ground, although the market pared steeper losses after local October employment figures topped expectations. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 32.7 points to 4,483.8, according to the latest data, off a session low of 4,459.9. It rose 0.7 percent to 4,516.5 on Wednesday, a one-week closing high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 3,955.25. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)