FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall 1 percent, banks sink
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 8, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares fall 1 percent, banks sink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    CANBERRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1.0
percent early on Friday, with big banks and miners dropping
after losses in Wall Street, as investors remain cautious about
U.S. fiscal woes and a change of leadership in China,
Australia's top consumer of resources. 
    Westpac Banking Corp tumbled 4.2 percent, while
global miner BHP Billiton dropped 1.0 percent and Rio
Tinto Ltd fell 1.6 percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 42.2 points
to 4,441.6 by 2320 GMT. It fell 0.7 percent to 4,483.8 on
Thursday.   
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1
percent to 3,950.1. 

 
 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.