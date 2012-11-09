FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares down 0.6 pct as miners, banks sag; Origin slumps
November 9, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares down 0.6 pct as miners, banks sag; Origin slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comments, stocks on the move)
    CANBERRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares were down 0.6
percent in late morning trade on Friday, weighed down by miners
and banks as investors fretted about U.S. fiscal woes and the
global economic outlook, though the market trimmed earlier
losses on bargain hunting.
    "The market is souring on the back of potential concerns.
This has been a recurring theme this year," said Michael
McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
    The Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed its growth forecast
for 2013 to 2.75 percent and expected mining investment to peak
around 8 percent of gross domestic product, saying the global
outlook remained tilted to the downside. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 27.2 points
at 4,456.6 by 0114 GMT, after falling as low as 4,436.6 earlier.
 It fell 0.7 percent to 4,483.8 on Thursday.
    Top global miner BHP Billiton declined 0.6 percent
to A$34.44, and Rio Tinto Ltd fell 1.3 percent to
A$58.57.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.2
percent to 3,946.7. 
    
    STOCKS ON THE MOVE
    * Westpac Banking Corp tumbled 3.2 percent, and
National Australia Bank Ltd sank 4.0 percent, as both
traded ex-dividend. 
    (0112 GMT)
    
    * Origin Energy fell 5.3 percent, having touched a
4-1/2 year low, after the company warned its 2013 profit would
fall by up to 10 percent. 
    (0112 GMT)
    
    * Earthmoving equipment provider Emeco Holdings Ltd 
dived 14.2 percent, hitting a almost 2-1/2 year low, after the
company said it saw challenging utilisation challenges in
Australia due to lower commodities prices and subdued mining
activity. 
    (0112 GMT)

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

