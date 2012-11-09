FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip 0.5 pct, end the week flat
November 9, 2012

Australia shares slip 0.5 pct, end the week flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to closing levels)
    CANBERRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased 0.5
percent on Friday, weighed down by miners and banks with
investors fretting about U.S. fiscal woes and the global
economic outlook, though the market trimmed earlier losses on
bargain hunting and ended the week little changed.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.8 points to
4,462.0, according to the latest data, after falling as low as
4,436.6. It fell 0.7 percent to 4,483.8 on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 3,957.9. 
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

