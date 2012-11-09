Australia shares slip 0.5 pct, end the week flat

(Updates to closing levels) CANBERRA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased 0.5 percent on Friday, weighed down by miners and banks with investors fretting about U.S. fiscal woes and the global economic outlook, though the market trimmed earlier losses on bargain hunting and ended the week little changed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 21.8 points to 4,462.0, according to the latest data, after falling as low as 4,436.6. It fell 0.7 percent to 4,483.8 on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,957.9. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)