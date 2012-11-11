FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen holding steady, eye on U.S. woes
November 11, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen holding steady, eye on U.S. woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
tread water on Monday, with worries over the U.S. fiscal
situation and softer commodities prices weighing on sentiment,
though the big miners could be supported by improving Chinese
imports data.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 15 points to
4,469, though that was still a 7-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent
on Friday to end the week flat.    
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.5
points to 3,956.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday but failed to make up for
what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as
investors turned their attention from the presidential election
to the coming negotiations over the "fiscal cliff."
    * China's copper import growth slowed sharply to hit a
17-month low in October, but iron ore and crude oil quickened
pace in a sign that domestic demand for those two raw materials
was stabilising after months of slowdown.  Iron ore imports were
up 13 percent from a year ago. 
    * Copper hit its lowest in more than two months on Friday as
a stronger dollar, a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and renewed euro
zone worries sapped investor risk appetite and darkened demand
prospects.
    * Investors will be watching shares in explosives maker
Orica Ltd as it set to confirm a slight rise in
full-year profit, after announcing late on Friday it would take
a writedown of A$367 million ($382.25 million) before tax
against its Minova mining consumables business, which it had
considered selling this year.
 
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2123 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1379.85      0.17%     2.340
 USD/JPY                          78.44        0.04%     0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6131          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1730.64     -0.01%    -0.160
 US CRUDE                         86.07        1.15%     0.980
 DOW JONES                        13075.66     0.03%    187.73
 ASIA ADRS                        119.18       0.37%      0.44
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
        
  * Wall St ends higher, but investors weary                
  * Oil up on U.S. data; gasoline jumps on delivery jitters 
  * Gold posts weekly gain on US fiscal crisis concern    
  * Copper hits 2-mth low on US fiscal, eurozone concern 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
