Australia shares drop 0.4 pct early; QBE at 10 month low
November 11, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares drop 0.4 pct early; QBE at 10 month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent early on Monday, with worries over the U.S. fiscal situation and softer commodities prices weighing on sentiment.

Top insurer QBE Insurance Group plunged as much as 15 percent to a 10 month low after cutting its full-year profit outlook on Hurricane Sandy and large catastrophe claims.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 18.3 points lower at 4,445.5 points at 1128 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to end the week flat.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index nudged up 0.15 percent to 3,963.9.

For a digest of the day’s business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)

