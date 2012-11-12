FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip 0.3 pct; QBE falls sharply
November 12, 2012 / 5:35 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares slip 0.3 pct; QBE falls sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.3 percent lower on Monday, falling for the third day, on concerns over U.S. fiscal woes, Greece’s bailout and profit warnings from corporates.

Top insurer QBE Insurance Group plunged as much as 15 percent to a 10-month low after cutting its full-year profit outlook on Hurricane Sandy and large catastrophe claims. It ended 8.3 percent lower at A$11.80.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 14 points to 4,448, according to latest available data. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Friday to end the week flat.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,984 points.

Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
