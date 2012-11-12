FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares may lack drive as U.S. concerns dominate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
flat start on Tuesday after a subdued session on Wall Street,
with miners likely to get support from higher metal prices but
broader momentum capped by  concerns about the U.S. "fiscal
cliff" and the global outlook.     
   
    * Local share price index futures are steady at
4,457 points, a 9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on
Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index added 1.7
points to 3,985.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded
session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what
could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff." 
    * Copper bounced back from a two-month low on Monday after
Greece's lawmakers gave the euro a boost against the dollar by
approving budget reform, while data offered reassurance on a
recovery in China from its worst economic patch in three years. 
    * Incitec Pivot Ltd, Australia's top fertiliser
maker and the world's no.2 explosives maker, said it expects
margins to recover this year after it reported a 24 percent
slump in annual profit before one-off items. 
    * Figures on business confidence for October and consumer
sentiment for November will be released on Tuesday.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1380         0.01%     0.150
USD/JPY                   79.47          -0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6131          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1728.2       0.03%     0.460
US CRUDE                  85.57       -0.58%    -0.500
DOW JONES                 12815.16     0.00%     -0.23
ASIA ADRS                118.95      -0.19%     -0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         
        
  * "Fiscal cliff" standoff keeps Wall Street subdued       
  * Oil dips, 'fiscal cliff' outweighs geopolitical tension 
  * Gold near 3-week high; focus on US fiscal cliff       
  * Copper rebounds from 2-mth lows on dlr, China growth 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

